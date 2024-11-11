London derby draw leaves Arsenal and Chelsea with near zero chances of winning Premier League

HQ

Chelsea and Arsenal shared points last Sunday, 1-1 from the London derby, which mostly benefits Liverpool, that reigns supreme in the charts with 28 points. Manchester City has 23 points after two defeats in a row.

Behind them, four teams have 19 points (Chelsea, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Brighton) and three teams have 18 points (Fulham, Newcastle, Aston Villa). A disappointing start of season, specially for Arsenal, who came in second in Premier League that last two years.

Is this the end for Premier League for Arsenal and Chelsea?

According to data analyst Opta, as read in BBC Sport, Arsenal has only a 3.5% chance of winning the Premier League. Chelsea barely has a 0.2% chance.

Nine points is still reachable and, as former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott said at BBC, "Liverpool at some point are going to stumble and they will have injury problems like every other team".

Liverpool is strong in Premier League and Champions League (only team so far to have won all matches, they are welcoming Real Madrid at the end of the month) and Manchester City is suffering some heavy injuries (including Rodri Hernández, whose importance is now clear for those questioning his Ballon d'Or win).