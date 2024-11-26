London commuters can take a trip on a PS5-inspired Tube carriage

HQ

If you find yourself in London between now and January 7, you might be interested in hopping on the Tube's Victoria Line to check out and ride in a unique and branded PlayStation carriage.

Sony has teamed up with Transport for London to create a PS5-inspired carriage takeover for trains that operate on the line, with this seeing the carriage's seats getting a Cross, Square, Circle, and Triangle pattern overhaul, while other seat's have a base that display the phrase "play has no limits".

The carriage is in operation as of today and will remain so for around six weeks, so be sure to head down into the Underground if you want to experience a PlayStation-inspired commute this winter.

