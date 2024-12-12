Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP to feature Photo Mode soon

HQ

Juliet Starling's resurgence in Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP this year was great news for fans of this crazy revenge action story, even if it fell short of what many had hoped for at launch.

However, Dragami Games has continued to work on the game, and now director Yoshimi Yasuda reports on his X account that a Photo Mode will "soon" be added to the game.

While not the most necessary feature, Photo Mode is something that will interest fans of the game, as its colourful cutscenes (not to mention the design of the attractive protagonist) certainly make for a gallery of curious screenshots.

We have no further details at this time, but Yasuda's words indicate that this update is only a few weeks away.