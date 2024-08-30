English
Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP

Lollipop Chainsaw Repop to be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in November

The remake will be heading to modern consoles in just a couple of weeks.

Although we are seeing more and more titles released exclusively for the latest generation of consoles, not all developers are ready to release the former entirely. It is now confirmed (via Gematsu) that the upcoming remaster of Lollipop Chainsaw will be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sometime in November.

This updated version of the original, which came out in 2012, will offer updated graphics and a better combat system. The release date for PlayStation 5, Series S/X, Nintendo Switch and PC is 12 September.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP

