Lollipop Chainsaw RePop reduces the original level of violence

We already knew there would be changes to Lollipop Chainsaw RePop, the remaster of the Xbox 360 original created by Suda51, which is no longer present in this one. What we didn't anticipate is that the default mode of this modern version will be intentionally less violent and more colourful in its effects than the original.

This is how it is announced in a message at the beginning of the trailer that was recently released by Xbox. A strange decision, as the original was beloved precisely because of the scenes of protagonist Juliet Starling chainsawing zombies. However, the message reassures long-time fans that the original mode will also be available as an option. While Xbox may be the only one to release the new gameplay trailer, we do know that Lollipop Chainsaw RePop will also be coming to PC, PS5 and Nintendo Switch on 25 September.

Check it out below and let us know if you plan to play it in its original violent format or the more gentle modern one.