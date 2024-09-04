Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP producer calms down fears of censorship

HQ

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is just over a week away from release, and while there is a lot of hype among fans of the 2012 cult-classic zombie action game, there are some who worry about potential censorship.

Dragami Games' Yoshimi Yasuda has stepped in to quell those fears. The game's producer explained the original mode in a lengthy tweet, saying that it will reproduce "the same gore expression, cut scene direction, character design, motion, comic-style character introduction images, costumes, achievements, etc. as the original version."

There were no requests for revisions from any of the platform owners, but there are some differences in what we'll see in the original version, such as some changed parameters of combat mechanics to better suit modern action games. However, you don't have to worry about anything being "censored" according to Yasuda.