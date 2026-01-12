Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP offers a Switch 2 exclusive mode when it launches in March

HQ

The idea was that we would get to play with Juliet Starling on Switch 2 in Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP as early as November 2025, but unfortunately it was announced that the game had been delayed until early 2026. Now we finally know more about when it will be released.

Developer Dragami Games has announced that it will be released on March 26, which reasonably means that it will be released around the same time for us in the West. If you have already purchased the game for the original Switch, you will be offered an upgrade to the new version for the equivalent of 1100 yen (approximately £5 / €6), and will then get a game that runs at 60 frames per second. In addition, we can look forward to:

"This version of the game also introduces the Switch 2-exclusive mode "Gun Shooting Mode," which is unlocked after clearing either "RePOP Mode" or "ORIGINAL Mode." In it, players will face waves of oncoming zombies across three "WAVE" phases per stage, using the Chainsaw Blaster as a fixed turret to fend off enemies in an arcade-style mini-game format. Mouse-style aiming with the Joy-Con 2 controller is supported."

Something to look forward to, perhaps?