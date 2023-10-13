Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is now a remaster rather than a remake

Dragami Games studio founder Yoshimi Yasuda has said that the upcoming Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will now no longer be a remake and instead will be a remaster.

Yasuda didn't offer much further clarification in his Twitter post, but this likely means we won't be seeing a completely revamped experience and instead will be getting a game closer to the original. Better visuals and tighter gameplay will probably still come, but if you were hoping for a complete reinvention of the wheel, sadly that doesn't seem like it'll be coming.

Still, the first game was a cult classic, and is beloved by many, so it might even please that community more to know the game won't be altered that much. We'll have to wait and see what changes come when we see more of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP. Recently, the game was pushed back to next summer, so we've got a little longer to wait yet.