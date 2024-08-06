Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is launching earlier than expected

HQ

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP has had a bit of a change from its original release date. At first, the game was set to make its way to our consoles and PCs on the 26th of September, but as per a new update, now it's set to come out 2 weeks earlier, on the 12th.

This is only the case for the digital launch of the game and for the North American, Central and South American, and European regions. And so, that means we only have a month and a week to wait over here in Europe, which means we'll be hacking zombies to death once more as Juliet sooner rather than later.

Are you excited for Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP?