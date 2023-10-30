Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is going to revamp the game's combat

Recently, we reported that the upcoming Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP was going to be considered a remaster rather than a fully fledged remake. While no further details were given, to some it seemed this meant less major changes and more putting a fresh coat of paint on the cult classic.

However, in a new post on Twitter/X, game designer Yoshimi Yasuda revealed that the combat for the remaster would be revamped. In a statement, he said: "We would like to revamp the battles into something that the console action game players of today will enjoy, such as doing away with any sluggishness in chainsaw battles with speed adjustment, improving the input timing for cheerleading and chainsaw combo attacks, as well as improving camera movement."

This doesn't sound like a complete overhaul of the game's combat. Rather, it seems that we're just going to see a quicker pace to keep up with zoomer brains. Still, it's good to know that the game becoming a remaster over a remake doesn't mean we're only getting some nice new graphics.