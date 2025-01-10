Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP has sold 200,000 copies

HQ

Lollipop Chainsaw sold 1.24 million copies upon its release. In September, a remaster, called RePOP, was released, which has now reached about a sixth of where the original managed. The developers themselves, Dragami Games, announced in a post on X that Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP has now reached 200,000 copies sold. It was released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC in September and then also got a release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in December.

Which version of Lollipop Chainsaw do you prefer?