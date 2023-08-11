Lollipop Chainsaw remake gets new title and delayed to next summer

The Lollipop Chainsaw remake now has a new title: Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP. Also, the game has been delayed from a release some time this year to Summer 2024.

As confirmed in a press release from developer Dragami Games (thanks, Gematsu) the decision has been made to delay the game so that its quality can match the expectations of players. "Although development of RePOP was carried out with the intention of a 2023 release, our commitment to providing the best possible quality experience to our players led us to making the hard decision to extend the development period in order to ensure this," said the developer.

"We sincerely apologize to all who had been waiting for the latest installment in the Lollipop Chainsaw series, and kindly ask for your understanding in this matter."



The original game released in 2012, and drew a cult following with its wacky style and combat. Fans were hoping to see some more of this remake soon, but it appears we'll be waiting a little while longer before the game shows us anything new.