Lollipop Chainsaw is getting a full remake in 2023

A few weeks ago, a teaser got fans of Lollipop Chainsaw all excited, and now today we can report that that teaser won't disappoint, as it has now been revealed by publisher Dragami Games that a full remake of the game is in the works and will be arriving next year.

As IGN reports, the remake will be handled by a team of development staff from the original game and new individuals as well, and that while the aim will be to create an experience that is very similar, this remake will offer up a few unique differences.

As for what this will be, we're told that the more powerful tech of the modern day will allow for more realistic graphics, but that due to licensing issues, the remake won't feature the same soundtrack as the original.

There is no mention whether movie director James Gunn will make a return to the games industry to help remake the project, as the original game was the only video game that Gunn has worked on so far in his career.