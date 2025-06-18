Lollipop Chainsaw creator: Censorship ruins games

HQ

Despite protests, censorship has become increasingly common in the gaming world. Some players are taking the opportunity to tone down content and change small but not insignificant details, all to suit a new standards. Capcom most recently did this with Onimusha 2, which led to strong backlash from some fans and it's something that Lollipop Chainsaw creator Yoshimi Yasuda now openly criticises.

On X, Yasuda writes:

Therefore, censoring any of these elements would damage the very core of the work we set out to create, and that is something I can never accept. The reason I remained committed to keeping the game uncensored until the end was because we, the original team, had a clear vision for this work.

Yasuda emphasised that they worked hard on the new version of Lollipop Chainsaw, precisely to maintain the essence of the game and not compromise on anything, even if it may be seen as controversial by some. Yasuda also points out that only a small minority actually want censored versions of the games, and that developers should primarily take the series' fans into consideration.

