League of Legends

LoL Worlds 2024's orchestral theme has released

The powerful tune showcases some of this year's host cities.

Riot Games have released the orchestral theme for this year's League of Legends World Championships, which you can watch here:

The video showcases graphics of champions towering over cities: Viego in Berlin, Lux in Paris, and Zeri in London, corresponding with where the tournament is being hosted throughout Europe.

The theme was written by Alexander Temple and Sebastien Najand, composed by Bill Hemstapat, JD Spears and Richard Thomson, and mixed and mastered by Ike Schultz.

Worlds 2024 kicks off on 25 September, so not long to go now at all.

