Loki

Loki's Season 2 trailer shows off Ke Huy Quan, cheesecake, and more time-travelling wackiness

The second season debuts in October.

HQ

Marvel hasn't been on a hot streak as of late, but Loki has been a saving grace for a lot of fans, giving us more of Tom Hiddelston's excellent performance as the trickster god, alongside some important details to set up the next phase of the MCU.

Now, with Season 2 of Loki we're picking up right where we left off, and things will be getting weirder and wackier as Loki and Sylvie fight against the TVA once more. Owen Wilson will also be returning as a key player and Ke Huy Quan is set to appear as well.

Check out the trailer below and look out for the second season of Loki when it premieres on Disney+ on the 6th of October.

HQ

