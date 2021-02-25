Loki TV show to premiere on June 11

You're watching Advertisements

Disney has recently taken the world by storm by setting titles and dates for a whole bunch of its upcoming projects. We previously reported on the title for the upcoming third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie, known as Spider-Man: No Way Home, but we also have dates for the start of the Loki TV show, coming straight to Disney+.

Loki is expected to start on June 11, bringing Tom Hiddleston's iconic mischievous Asgardian to Disney+ for a romp through time. Loki is expected to feature six 40-50 minute long episodes, and also sees Owen Wilson portraying a new character in the MCU, so don't miss this one.