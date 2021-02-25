Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Loki TV show to premiere on June 11

Tom Hiddleston's iconic mischievous Asgardian will be coming to Disney+ in Summer.

Disney has recently taken the world by storm by setting titles and dates for a whole bunch of its upcoming projects. We previously reported on the title for the upcoming third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie, known as Spider-Man: No Way Home, but we also have dates for the start of the Loki TV show, coming straight to Disney+.

Loki is expected to start on June 11, bringing Tom Hiddleston's iconic mischievous Asgardian to Disney+ for a romp through time. Loki is expected to feature six 40-50 minute long episodes, and also sees Owen Wilson portraying a new character in the MCU, so don't miss this one.

