Loki to return for a second season

In a pretty stark development, the Marvel Cinematic Universe show Loki has been confirmed for a second season. This makes Loki the first of the MCU shows to get a direct confirmation of a second season, and if you are wondering where this information was revealed, it was during a mid-credits scene in the sixth and final episode of the current season that premiered on Disney Plus today.

Fear not, there's no spoilers here. The announcement simply shows Loki's TVA paperwork with a stamp over it that reads "Loki will return for a season 2", so not all that many details yet, but definitely something to be excited for.

The announcement does beg the question for the future of WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, both of which received Emmy nominations either for the product or the cast members. Will both of these shows actually be returning in the future? That remains unclear. Still, now that Loki has concluded, all eyes will be on Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye, both of which are slated for "late 2021".