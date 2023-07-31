Loki Season 2 poster counts down the seconds until its debut

HQ

While Disney and Marvel Studios are likely still trying to stomach the response that Secret Invasion has received by fans and critics, the pair are still looking to the future, and have now released the poster for the second season of Loki.

The show, which will continue Tom Hiddleston's run as the Asgardian and one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's oldest characters (he was introduced in Thor in 2011), will be back on Disney+ this October, on the 6th to be exact. To prepare and tease just that, the poster has been revealed with the description of "T-minus 100,000 minutes until Loki Season 2", so you can now literally count down the time until the series makes its comeback.

With the second season planned for October, expect to see a trailer for the series in the coming weeks.