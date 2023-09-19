Loki Season 2 is coming earlier than expected

HQ

Disney and Marvel Studios has announced that the premiere for Loki Season 2 will now be taking place a little earlier than expected. Originally slated for an October 6, 2023 launch around the world, the show has now had its premiere pulled forward a few hours, meaning anyone in Europe will be looking at a very late night if they want to catch the return of Tom Hiddleston's Asgardian as soon as possible.

In a new post on X, Miss Minutes reveals that Loki Season 2 will now start streaming on Disney+ on October 5, 2023 at 18:00 PM PT, which is 2:00 AM BST / 3:00 AM CEST on October 6, 2023. This is a little different than usual as most Disney+ new additions arrive at 8:00 BST / 9:00 CEST on their premiere day to align with midnight in the PT time zone.

Will you be staying up for a late Loki premiere?