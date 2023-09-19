Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Loki

Loki Season 2 is coming earlier than expected

Only a little earlier, mind you.

HQ

Disney and Marvel Studios has announced that the premiere for Loki Season 2 will now be taking place a little earlier than expected. Originally slated for an October 6, 2023 launch around the world, the show has now had its premiere pulled forward a few hours, meaning anyone in Europe will be looking at a very late night if they want to catch the return of Tom Hiddleston's Asgardian as soon as possible.

In a new post on X, Miss Minutes reveals that Loki Season 2 will now start streaming on Disney+ on October 5, 2023 at 18:00 PM PT, which is 2:00 AM BST / 3:00 AM CEST on October 6, 2023. This is a little different than usual as most Disney+ new additions arrive at 8:00 BST / 9:00 CEST on their premiere day to align with midnight in the PT time zone.

Will you be staying up for a late Loki premiere?

Loki

