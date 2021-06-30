Loki has a post credits scene this week

This fourth episode of Loki is now available on Disney Plus, and while we won't dive into what will be shown in the episode to prevent spoilers, it is worth noting that this will be the first episode of the season to feature a post credits scene.

The series based on the God of Mischief, has been airing new episodes each week on Disney's streaming service since June 9, taking the Asgardian prince on all manners of wild journeys beyond the limits of time. You can check out our review of the first episodes here if you haven't yet had the chance to check out the show yourself.

Episode 4 titled "The Nexus Event" is 49 minutes long, so be sure not to switch off until the credits have rolled to stay up to date with everything being shown in the Marvel Cinematic Universe show.