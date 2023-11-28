Loki creator confirmed as scriptwriter for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

It's been a long time coming, but Marvel and Disney have finally announced the writer for the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. A role that perhaps unsurprisingly went to Michael Waldron, the same guy who will also be responsible for the script for Avengers: Secret Wars. Something that can probably be seen as a good sign.

His experience from both Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will serve him well and maybe this also means that the chances of Sam Raimi being involved in the project increases. The duo collaborated on the last Doctor Strange, and judging by the recent rumours that have been making the rounds, Raimi could very well be the director of the two upcoming Avengers films.

Are you looking forward to the two new Avengers films?

