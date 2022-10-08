Loki and Doctor Strange 2 writer to tackle Avengers: Secret Wars

HQ

Disney and Marvel has found the individual who will be writing the script for Avengers: Secret Wars, the final movie in what is being dubbed the Multiverse Saga, and the final film in Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Deadline has reported, it will be Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron, who has been tapped to create the film script. As for who will be sitting in the directorial chair, that remains to be seen, and similarly the plot for the film is being kept well under wraps for the time being.

The next Avengers film, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, will be coming just before Secret Wars, and will see Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) directing, with Jeff Loveness writing (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). Both movies will be arriving in 2025, with The Kang Dynasty set to drop on May 2, 2025, and Secret Wars coming on November 7, 2025.