LOK Digital is a puzzler where you have to figure out a cryptic language

At Day of the Devs this evening, we got a new look at LOK Digital, the game from two-man developer team Blaž Urban Gracar, a Slovenian artist and game developer and Ferran Ruiz Sala, developer from Barcelona.

LOK Digital is a puzzler which sees you uncover the mystery of a cryptic language, learning it as you go. You bring the creatures of the world to life by casting spells you learn through identifying words within the language.

Procedurally generated puzzles mean you'll have hours to spend picking away at the mind-bending world of LOK Digital, which you can wishlist now on Steam.