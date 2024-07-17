Logitech's Keys-To-Go 2 is looking to make typing on tablets even easier

HQ

While typing on tablets is fundamentally possible without the need of any external peripheral thanks to virtual keyboards, there's no denying that the typing experience is much grander with a tactile and physical device. There are options in this space already that bring physical and connectable keyboards to tablets, but now Logitech is taking another stab at the space.

This comes in the form of the Keys-To-Go 2, an external keyboard that can be attached to a tablet to offer up a keyboard that uses 18 mm-pitch keys and 1 mm-travel scissor keys.

To see if this device stacks up to its counterparts, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the gadget.