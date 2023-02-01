Logitech's G Fits earbuds will be launching in the UK today

HQ

Logitech has announced the date that the G Fits earbuds will be launching in the UK. Set to arrive in the country today, February 1, these in-ear devices feature a rather unique technology that aims to better fit each bud to your ear shape.

Known as Lightform moulding, the feature literally sees the earbuds change in shape to suit the shape of your ear upon the first time that they are used, with the idea being that you get a custom-fit unlike what other earbuds on the market provide.

To add to this, Logitech is supporting the G Fits with its Lightspeed wireless connection technology, which aims to provide both high-performance audio response, better connectivity, and top-level connections, all to PC, Mac, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. You can also use the G Fits with a Nintendo Switch when docked, and also with Android devices via a USB-A or USB-C cable.

It terms of battery, Logitech states that the G Fits will last for seven hours at a time, with a further eight available when considering what the charging case can store when connected via Lightspeed, and ten hours plus a further 12 hours when using regular Bluetooth.

For those in the UK, the Logitech G Fits will cost £219.