Logitech Zone Wireless 2

Personally, I've always found it quite easy to love Logitech's way of designing office equipment in particular. Sure, there's usually no fancy materials involved, but there's an uncompromising focus on usability, on dexterity, on making your professional life easier.

But, but, but - I don't use a Logitech headset when I work. Personally, I find Jabra's vision for an office-based headset far more subtle, but recently I was challenged on this very front as Logitech sent me their Zone Wireless 2, their expensive, light take on a good headset for professional environments.

So what does the Zone Wireless 2 "do"? Well, first of all, this is a lightweight office headset with Logitech's own 40mm drivers inside in an on-ear format, and on top of that you get a USB-C charging cable, a pouch for storage and two 2.4 GHz dongles, one for USB-A and one for USB-C. There's no special sauce here as such - there's no Marshall-like wireless charging via the one cup, there's no special materials.

The construction is mainly plastic, but that doesn't really matter, as the headset weighs 230 grams, and thus is quite flexible. You can't exactly call it "robust" though, that would be a shame, but that's not really the point. The idea is that the flexibility and low weight makes it less cumbersome to wear it all day, and Logitech gets it right, but the dividing line between flexible and lightweight and... well, just cheap, is a fine line.

The sound from the aforementioned 40mm drivers is surprisingly solid for an on-ear headset, and the Personal EQ really creates a customised user profile that takes into account your hearing, natural noise levels around you and a number of other factors. This is one of the first times I've seen these personal EQ presets actually work, but they do, and especially through the responsive app (for both Android and iOS) Logitech really makes the most of the limited physical space.

There's also ANC, and this suite is controlled by AI that continuously "listens" to your surroundings to give you more personalised noise cancellation. At the same time, you can continuously reduce or increase how loud you want this suite to work, and it works most of the time. The AI also does quite a lot to improve the sound quality of both your call and the recipient's call by filtering out noise at both ends - it's surprisingly effective.

However, other AI features don't hit quite as well, including Logitech's Apple-like dynamic switching between a Bluetooth and a 2.4 GHz connection, which has been "spotty" for me to say the least, because the headset suddenly switches completely to my phone if I get a single notification. Furthermore, Logitech is again guilty, like so many others, of not knowing when I really take the headset off, which then pauses the content I have running.

Overall, Logitech nails all the fundamentals, no doubt about it, and the microphone, calls, sound quality and lightweight construction all work brilliantly. Personally, I would have liked to see a charging stand of some sort and a little better implementation of certain AI-based software features, especially when it costs £300.

