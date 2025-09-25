Logitech unveils new keyboard that charges through solar power

HQ

Logitech seems to have cracked the issue of battery-powered gaming accessories, as now the peripheral manufacturer has unveiled a new keyboard that can generate charge and power like Superman, by tapping into solar (and even artificial) light energy.

Yep, the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 and Signature Slim Solar+ K980 for Business are fitted with the new Logi LightCharge technology that enables them to stay juiced up without needing to plug them into a proper charging solution. Logitech claims that this system is so competent that it can power the keyboards for four months at a time when fully charged, even when they are kept in complete darkness (ideal for our Nordic readers in the winter), all so people don't have the deal with the hassle of a singular cable or plugging in their keyboard for an hour of two every other week!

The keyboards are said to have broad compatibility across PC, tablet, and mobile, and can toggle between three devices at once. They have plastic bodies that are made of 70% recycled material, and the battery has a lifespan that supposedly will last for 10 years, making it a keyboard selection for the future.

Logitech Core Products Group general manager, Art O'Gnimh explains: "Even the need to think about charging can be a distraction, so we designed Signature Slim Solar+ to take that off your plate completely. It stays powered by light - any light - clearing your desk of cables and eliminating the need to ever physically charge it, while bringing elegance and comfort to your workspace. That's one less thing to worry about on a busy working day."

This is an ad:

The keyboards are available to purchase today and are selling for $99.99 for the universal and Mac options and $109.99 for the B2B variant.