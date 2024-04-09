Logitech unveils new 60% form factor keyboard

HQ

Logitech has lifted the curtain on an all-new 60% form factor keyboard. Known as the Logitech G PRO X 60 Lightspeed, this device is designed to take up less space on your desk, all while still having the speed, connectivity, and responsiveness of other Lightspeed-enabled devices, while offering an enhanced customisation software that is looking to give players even more options.

This customisation system is known as Keycontrol and is a system that can be found in the G Hub software. It will allow users to assign up to 15 functions to a single key and tailor their keyboard to their needs and requirements, and it combines with the G Shift technology to add an extra level of customisation for users to embrace.

The PRO X 60 will also come with GX Optical switches to ensure precise and instant feedback when you click a key. The keycaps will be dual-shot PBT, the keyboard will utilise Lightsync RGB features, it'll have a game mode switch, a volume roller and additional media controls, will be Bluetooth-enabled for wireless usage, and comes with a 2:1 Lightspeed adapter to ensure you can easily connect it to your desktop/laptop.

The PRO X 60 will retail for around £189 / €199, will come in black, white, and pink and with a semi-hard carrying case, and is available to purchase as of right now.