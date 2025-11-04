Here at Gamereactor, we're pretty big fans of Logitech's office gear, which is no secret, and it's not hard to see why. Sure, a lot of us who work at the editorial office are gaming enthusiasts in our spare time, but even more importantly, our work... is office work.

That's why an MX Master 4, a Keychron keyboard, and Photoshop dials are what spark the imagination in an old-school editorial office like ours, as we imagine a more efficient or comfortable workflow.

That's why you might look at the Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 with your gamer's eyes and see no point in a solar panel that means you never have to charge it, or perhaps you don't quite understand the need for multipoint connectivity with multiple devices, and certainly not velvety-soft membrane keys instead of tactile mechanical ones.

First and foremost, from a Logitech perspective, this is pretty cool. Soft, responsive keys, a relatively heavy weight of 700 grams, and broad functionality via both the USB-C dongle (which supports the Bolt protocol) and Bluetooth LE for... well, a long time. There is also multipoint, which you can actively switch between devices, whether it's a smartphone, computer, or something else entirely.

We have reviewed this keyboard before in terms of actual functionality, and nothing much has changed in terms of the recycled ABS plastic, keys, and switches, and everyday use. But then there's the battery life. There is a small light module in it that is even more sensitive than before, which means that Solar only needs either a real or artificial light source of over 200 lux to start charging. But it is actually even more impressive than that.

Even if you were to completely avoid having a light source above 200 lux nearby, you would still be able to use the keyboard in complete darkness for over 4 months. It's difficult for us to verify, and if you have anything resembling ordinary light sources nearby, this battery will never run out. However, Logitech only "promises" that the battery will last 10 years, so that is probably the actual battery life.

It's all very impressive, but to be honest, I'm starting to feel the need for a slight refresh of Logitech's office profile here. Perhaps a minor redesign? Perhaps an aluminium chassis, perhaps some inspiration from MX Keys? £100 for the K980+ Slim Solar is not a small amount, and perhaps it would be possible to reinvent the aesthetic dimension in particular to place extra focus on Logitech's "no nonsense" approach?

There's nothing wrong with the actual functionality here, whether it's typing comfort, the Logitech Options app or the new battery, but I would like to see a bit of a shake-up in the format.