Logitech RS Track Wheel + RS Wheel Hub

There are so many bizarrely overpriced sim-racing steering wheels out there and all of us who have been involved in this wonderful hobby for the past five years have seen how the prices have completely skyrocketed. Cube Control's very simple (but good) GT Pro V2 Zero costs around £700 today while, for example, Simucube's over-advertised Valo GT23 goes for a whopping £870. It gets even crazier if we look at the newly released Moza Racing Lamborghini Squadra Corse Essenza SCV12 that costs £1,300 or Fanatec's Bentley Pikes Peak GT3 for £1,670.

That said, I'm glad that there are also really high-quality, well-thought-out budget products that don't have to feel cheap or bad. The Fanatec CSL McLaren V3 (£170) is an old favourite in the budget segment for my own part and this is now also where the Logitech RS Track Wheel plus RS Wheel Hub, which together cost £70 and around £120, respectively. Here, you get the wheel itself and the hardware giant's new button expansion that includes shift paddles that you screw on behind the wheel.

The design is very well balanced and the ergonomics are brilliant. The rubber material of which the grips are made is excellent.

The Wheel Hub houses 13 push buttons, two screw wheels and a joystick plus two shift paddles on the back, which are magnetic and made entirely of metal. I've seen a couple of video reviews where experienced sim-racers sit and dissect the feel of the buttons on the front and say that they don't really give the same feedback as more expensive steering wheels with more expensive button hubs, but that's weird to me. Of course there is a difference between good and bad buttons, but at the same time they are just buttons, the same ones that are on an Xbox controller or a DualSense, and they feel just fine here. The same goes for the knobs that you turn to, for example, set the brake balance or "traction control" (inside the game itself). They feel fine and have just the right amount of resistance, and the shift paddles are brilliant too. You could moan about the lack of dual paddles here to control the clutch in an F1 car, but on the other hand it's a feature that after 20 years of sim-racing I've never used once, so for me it's not an issue that I don't have to pay extra for it.

On top of the RS Wheel Hub, you can mount a variety of steering wheels, including those from aftermarket manufacturers such as Sparco and Momo.

As for the RS Track Wheel, the same positive judgement applies across the board. I like the 29-centimetre size and I really like the grip here, which is more reminiscent of a Formula 1 wheel than anything else, or a more modern GTWC car. I like the design and that the grips are chunkier in the centre section, which fills my palms, and I also love the material these are made from. Logitech has hit the nail on the head here with a kind of rubber that I've never found on any other sim-racing wheel and the material itself has quickly become a favourite of mine. It's grippy but not sticky, it's soft but not too soft and it's easy to keep clean and wipe down without having to worry about the alcantara material wearing out quickly, and becoming stiff or ugly.

The fact that this wheel including Wheel Hub can be bought for £190 feels like a real robbery to me and I have no problem calling Logitech's latest effort a stroke of genius. Combined with the absolutely brilliant DD11 G Pro steering wheel base, this is a great choice for those who want to primarily race GT/F1 cars in their sim-rig.

