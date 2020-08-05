Logitech reveals G923 "next-gen" Racing Wheel for PS4/PS5

You're watching Advertisements

Just a couple of days after Sony specified that most PS4 accessories and peripherals will be supported by PS5, Logitech is introducing the G923, its new flagship racing wheel and pedals set which is compatible with both generations of PlayStation (and PC). There will be a separate SKU for Xbox (One, Series X, and PC) users, and for the first time in many years, it will share the exact same G923 model name. It's worth pointing out that for the past generation, PlayStation users got the G29 model while Xbox users got the G920, but it remains to be seen whether the unification in branding also means full cross-platform compatibility once and for all.

The "Driving Force" series is also replaced with the "Trueforce" branding, as the G923 utilises "a new high-definition force feedback system that dials into a game's physics and audio engine to deliver an ultra-realistic experience", according to the official press release. The idea is to use more signals in real-time "to feel things like engine roaring, tire traction or the terrain (...) at up to 4000 times per second to produce next-gen realism and detail".

Before testing the new unit at Gamereactor, it seems that the new tech is more software-oriented (game and audio engine-based) than hardware itself, as the physical motor looks pretty similar to its gear-based FFB predecessors.

For the announcement, Logitech has signed real-world professional drivers such as Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris, with the latter saying: "I can feel if the rear of the car loses grip or if I'm about to spin, which gives me the best chance to quickly correct it".

The Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals come with your usual platform-dedicated buttons, updated brushed metal steering wheel, polished pedals and leather wheel cover, together with a brand-new, handy 24-Point Selection Dial. It'll retail at an RRP of £340 / 399€ this month here in Europe.

The Logitech G923 (Xbox and PC).