Logitech MX Master 4

I have reviewed the Logitech MX Master mouse several times - for PC and Mac - in small, iterative S versions and the big leaps forward. Every time, it's been the same story: sure, there are many gaming enthusiasts who look at the DPI, the mouse's polling rate, and the like, and scoff, but for everything else you need a mouse for, such as simple navigation of your computer and more productive tasks, the MX Master is the undisputed champion.

After lots of rumours and a few leaked specifications here and there, the MX Master 4 has finally arrived, so it's time for me to get out the same instruments again, because this is, once again, a stroke of genius.

It has roughly the same super-ergonomic fit, but now the previous rubber coating has been replaced with a micro-structured plastic material that is both recycled and extremely comfortable. It's as if it's covered in Alcantara, but it's totally resistant to sweaty palms. It's somehow "soft" to use.

We're talking 150 grams, an 8000 DPI sensor via the new Darkfield laser unit, and unfortunately still the same 125Hz polling rate. That sounds like very little when we review mice with 8000Hz, but it mostly only applies to experiences that run at much higher frame rates, and here Logitech has chosen, somewhat stubbornly, to stick to office and creative use.

Still, it's not as if they are resting on their laurels. There is now haptic feedback built into the mouse via small motors under the surface. This gives you tactile feedback in four intensity levels, which primarily occurs where you rest your thumb during use. The haptic feedback is also activated, for example, when you use the new Actions Ring, a small circular shortcut menu that is activated by clicking with your thumb and can be customised via Logitech Options+ - an app that, in my opinion, remains one of the best PC accessory software suites on the market.

There is a better chip for enhanced connectivity via both Bluetooth and Logi Bolt, and the dongle is now USB-C, which as far as I can remember, this is the first time I've seen a USB-C dongle. Incidentally, Logitech says it lasts a good 70 days on a single charge, so I haven't had a chance to drain it completely yet.

It's quite difficult to find anything I would immediately change. No, there are no real game changers here, but with eight programmable buttons, haptic feedback, solid DPI rates, and the ever-lovely electrostatic MagSpeed wheel, this is a masterclass in design and execution.