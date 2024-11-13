Logitech MX Creative

While more responsive and versatile software is obviously most crucial for professionals working in front of a computer, having reliable hardware is also pretty critical. We're not talking about having a better graphics card, but about having physical tools on your desktop that allow you to quickly access important tools or make more granular adjustments in a way that would simply not be possible with a mouse.

Take Elgato's Stream Deck as an example - yes, these products were first designed for streamers, but have since found their way into the hands of creative professionals because the programmable shortcuts and tactile buttons simply make computer work... easier.

Now Logitech is responding with MX Creative, and there's every reason to get excited about it, as Logitech usually gets it right the first time and can now boast a pretty amazing MX ecosystem.

MX Creative consists of two separate devices, one of which needs a hard USB-C connection to your computer and the other works wirelessly. One is a set of nine programmable buttons with LCD screens, meaning you can decide how these buttons look. In addition, there are two scroll buttons underneath, which means you can actively choose which set of nine buttons you want to use. There is also a Dial Pad that connects via Bluetooth. Here you get a large wheel that can be turned horizontally, as well as a small vertical wheel above - and oh yes, four programmable buttons too.

All in all, there's a myriad of customisation options, and they take up virtually no space on your desk either. The hardware is classic Logitech with matte plastic that, especially in white, belongs on most workstations for creative professionals. You might have expected a little more aluminium for a price of £200, but it's not exactly insulting.

It's all processed through the Logi Options+ app, which we've previously highlighted as being extremely robust, both because it mirrors pretty much all the functionality from Elgato, but also because the layout and UI design itself is just better, and more user-friendly too. You get the distinct impression when using Logi Options+ that this environment needs to be calm and clear to ensure that you can quickly find the settings and customisation options you want, and it succeeds time and time again.

But the app also has a Marketplace where developers can share plugins, templates and other shortcuts for your MX Creative, and it's also where app makers can publish first-party support for their programmes. So far we have the entire Adobe suite, from Photoshop to Lightroom, from Premiere to InDesign, and there are also other programmes like Zoom. Of course, more will come, and thanks to Logitech's position of power, we think this will be the ecosystem you can easily bet on as a pro.

However, I would say that MX Creative right now is really designed for Adobe use, and if you edit video in Final Cut or DaVinci, for example, it will be quite difficult to ensure similar functionality for other broad app ecosystems. But if you work in one of those apps, there's a lot of functionality for your money here, even if the price is a bit high.