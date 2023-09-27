Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Logitech launches collapsible sim-racing rig

It supports the full range of Logitech G Wheel and Pedal products.

HQ

Playseat Challenge has long been an excellent alternative for those who want to go sim-racing but do not have the space or money for a dedicated rig. Despite good stability and good build quality, it is light and easy to fold and slide into a closet, which of course also applies to the upcoming Playseat Challenge X Logitech Edition, which is the same handy rig but painted in Logitech's classic colours (grey/light blue).

Quoted from the official press release:

Here are some of the highlights of the Playseat Trophy-Logitech G Edition:


  • The seat has been developed with Playseat's innovative ActiFit material, which adapts to the body to provide the best support.

  • Fully adjustable seat, pedal plate and steering plate, to provide ultimate flexibility in wheel and pedal positioning.

  • The open cockpit design allows free movement of the legs, throttle, brake and clutch for optimal performance.

  • This game-changing sim-racing chair supports the full range of Logitech G Wheel and Pedal

  • products, including additional accessories.

  • Suggested retail price is £529.00.

