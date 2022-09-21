Logitech just announced their direct drive-wheel and pedals

HQ

Rumours began to circulate over a year ago that Logitech had developed a direct drive wheel plus new pro pedals to be able to compete with Fanatec in particular, and it turned out to be true, as today during 2022's Logitech Play, the company announced the wheel bases Logitech Pro Wheel and Pro Pedals.

The steering wheel base is driven by a direct drive motor just like the best steering wheels in the sim racing world and it is 11nm strong and according to some sources should have the lowest latency on the market when it is released in about a week. The steering wheel base including pretzel will cost £1199, while the pedals will cost £420.

In addition to low latency and 11nm in torque, the Logitech Pro Wheel will offer RPM diodes that are apparently fully programmable, a wheel with magnetic paddles + clutches, and a small display so that you as a player can make changes to the settings without leaving the game.

The Pro pedals include loadcell brakes and Hall sensors, of course, which is the industry standard today among the more serious pedals on the market. The pedals can be moved horizontally unlike other more ill-conceived models on the market and the brake and throttle measure the pressure of your foot rather than the distance, which is also preferable.

We will of course be fitting the Pro Wheel and Pro Pedals into our Racing Rig here at Gamereactor for a thorough test in the coming weeks.