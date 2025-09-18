Logitech has unveiled the McLaren Racing Collection

HQ

Sim-racing as a product category has grown a lot globally in the last five years and one of the manufacturers that has not really kept up with the furiously fast pace of development that we sim-racing fans have been able to enjoy is unfortunately Logitech.

With the Logitech DD Pro (which we gave high marks to in our review) and the recently announced RS50, the hardware giant intends to try to catch up with its closest competitors and a step in the right direction is most likely their recently revealed collaboration with McLaren Racing and specifically their Formula 1 team.

The Logitech G McLaren Racing Collection consists of a new Formula style wheel, an orange Playseat cockpit, and a pair of papaya-coloured Astro A50X headphones.

Logitech:

"Logitech G is dedicated to empowering sim racers with technology that bridges the gap between virtual and real-world racing. With TRUEFORCE enhancing realism and performance, and our partnership with McLaren Racing bringing shared expertise, we deliver unparalleled immersion, precision, and excitement - helping racers improve lap times and experience the thrill of racing at home."

McLaren:

"Working closely with Logitech G, we've been able to blur the lines between virtual and real-world racing throughout our partnership, turning our fans into true racers since 2017."