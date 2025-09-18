Logitech has announced the budget wheelbase RS50

HQ

The rumours of a simpler, weaker, and cheaper version of the 11Nm strong Logitech G Pro DD wheel base turned out to be absolutely true when the hardware giant showed off a bunch of its upcoming products during the evening.

Logitech RS50 and RS Pedals are Logitech's budget gadgets for those who still don't want to use a belt drive and want to access that tactile, mechanical hardness and detail that a direct drive base offers without having to empty their entire savings account.

The base has an 8Nm strong servo motor that runs at 4000 revolutions per second and it currently costs £249.99 (without the wheel itself and without the pedals). The RS pedals themselves cost £119.99 at Logitechg.com and they house a charge cell for better precision and 75 kilos of maximum pressure in the brake pedal.

Richard Neville, Senior Global Product Manager Simulation, Logitech:

"RS50 isn't just hardware. It's the beating heart of your SIM setup. Whether you're taking the Parabolica at Monza at top speed, or drifting in a rally stage, the level of torque, coupled with TRUEFORCE ensures you feel every detail in traction and every bump in the road. Combine that with the unrivaled control of the RS Pedals, and it transforms every race into an intense, emotional ride."