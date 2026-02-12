Logitech G325 Wireless Gaming Headset

Logitech's G programme has been a formidable home for relatively subtle gaming gear that also has something to offer for those that just need a gadget that works, every time. The new G325 continues that tradition, by being "just" a wireless headset, but a pretty good one priced at, you guessed it, the low price of 80 Euro. For that money you get a lightweight and soft headset, Bluetooth and premium wireless low-latency radio wave-based wireless, 24-bit audio, and around 23-24 hours of battery life.

Design improvements? Well, I would have angled the drives and thereby each earcup slightly. But that's it. The test sample was black and it's discreet and stylish. There are two colours, and the 212 grams feels pretty light. The switch between connected devices isn't ground-breaking or new, but it's odd to have that feature on a cheap headset. However, what is more important is that despite it being a light and relatively cheap headset, it looks more premium, and especially the mesh on the earcups and the braided cable that is visibly connecting the earcups gives it a bit more of a quality feeling that does not match the low price of just 80 Euro.

The Microphone is pretty decent for a built-in one, which is a nice way to say it's not super amazing, and suffers from picking up a lot of the background noise and not just the user's voice as they are placed in the ear-cups.

It uses Logitech G Hub, something that seems to have been designed by actual humans for daily use, and I like both the visual style and the functionality that's easy to both understand and use. And the reason why you don't see a boom-arm with a microphone on it is simple; there isn't any.

This is an ad:

A few sour grapes have to be thrown in to the metaphorical pot. There is no mention of DAC type, brand, or model number, nor is the driver unit specified, other than being 32 mm. It might be cheap, but I would like to know what I am actually buying.

So, the good news, daily comfort and sound quality, because it is very comfortable, very Logitech, light enough that you don't feel it but with a slight clamping force on the earcups. They really could benefit from a tighter fit against the head as the bass is already light enough before we start letting sound out due to gaps. However, the sound is surprisingly good, well balanced, neutral, and especially with spatial clarity. It isn't as flat as most headphones, and the spatial reproduction, which is without black magic and digital voodoo is pretty good, as is the same with awareness of your surroundings and identification of the direction of in-game sounds, all while having great resolution to the sound itself. The bass feels a little lacking, but using it for music unveils that it's more likely an issue with modern headphones boosting the bass too much, combined with wireless audio just having the oomph it needs to get the last few octaves out of the drivers due to energy limitations.

So, clearly a strong and solid offer on the entry-level scene, but a shame the microphone isn't the same quality as the rest of it. But since I almost never use a microphone when I stream, I really don't care to be honest.

This is an ad: