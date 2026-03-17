Logitech G introduces its new, manual RS H-Shifter

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With the sim racing scene going through several important changes in recent times and with new games and hardware offerings looming in the horizon for the near future, Logitech just introduced a fan-requested entry into its line up, one that, before we get our hands on it for a full review, may feel both modern and traditional.

The Logitech G RS H-Shifter is a new alternative for those looking for a fully manual H-shaped shifter. The unit includes a 7-speed selector plus a reverse gear, and the latter imitates a real car by implementing a push-through lockout feature to prevent accidental (and potentially gearbox-breaking) shifts. To understand how it works, think about 1-6 in the traditional "double-H" scheme, then right-push-forward for the 7th, and right-push-down for reverse as the fourth vertical slot.

Despite the simulation aspect, the brand promises a clicky, "tactile mechanical feel" for fast operation, while Hall Effect contactless sensors "ensure long term reliability and unmatched durability & precision" - a direct answer to the issues the manufacturer had with older G-series shifter design. It also allows for easy future customisation and supports table clamp for desk mounting (included in the box), though it'd naturally look better on your racing rig (bolts included too).

The Logitech G RS H-Shifter will be widely compatible in terms of both games and platforms, with a plethora of titles from arcade to simcade and simracing confirmed together with Windows PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. On PC, you can connect either directly to USB port, through RS50/Pro Wheel, and through G29, G920, G923 via racing adapter, while consoles can do likewise sans the direct USB port.

Naturally, some games don't support a seventh gear (and would you ever reach it in a race?) or H-pattern shifters if the real car doesn't have them (like AC and Assetto Corsa Evo), Gran Turismo 7 doesn't allow H-pattern shifters for online mode, and some semiautomatic cars can't be assigned to manual non-paddle shifters depending on the game (such as GT3/GT4-classed Assetto Corsa Compeizione). To us, it seems like the perfect match for the upcoming Forza Horizon 6 and its more classic cars but, again, we'll give our verdict once we've tested the actual thing on our cockpit.

The Logitech G RS H-Shifter releases at a recommended retail price of 159.99 euros.