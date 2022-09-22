Logitech G Cloud has Xbox Cloud Gaming-app pre-installed

HQ

Microsoft has already started a collaboration with Samsung, who's smart-TV's comes with a pre-installed Xbox Cloud Gaming-app. Thanks to this, Samsung TV owners with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription can play almost the entire library without any need of a console.

Now another similar collaboration has been revealed on Xbox Wire. When the portable unit Logitech G Cloud (as the name implies, it's a dedicated cloud gaming device) launches on October 17, it will also have Xbox Cloud Gaming as a pre-installed app.

Catherine Gluckstein, Vice President of Xbox Cloud Gaming, explains why they chose to work with Logitech:

"Handhelds are a natural next step in our cloud gaming evolution, and it's great to see a world-class hardware leader like Logitech optimize Xbox Cloud Gaming for their new device. You can jump right in with ease, anywhere you are, and take advantage of the 16:9 full-screen display. With extended battery life, built-in Wi-Fi, and ergonomic controls, the Logitech G Cloud will allow you to progress through campaigns or get online for a multiplayer session where it's most convenient to you."

It actually turns out Logitech G Cloud supports another pretty cool feature as well, as Remote Play is also pinned to the units home page. With this, you can stream your entire Xbox library (without any Xbox Cloud Gaming restrictions) to wherever you are in the world - as long as you have Wi-Fi.

One person who really seems to love Logitech G Cloud is the Xbox boss Phil Spencer. He tweets that he already got his unit and brought it to both Europe and Tokyo Game Show, where he "had a great time playing, even on hotel wifi". As you can see on the image from the official Xbox Twitter below, he also lent the device to a very famous game developer who seemed to be quite impressed as well...

How interested would you be in a dedicated cloud gaming unit that essentially also dubs as a portable Xbox (as long as you have Wi-Fi)?