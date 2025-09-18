Logitech and McLaren are releasing specific simracing-products

HQ

McLaren used to work exclusively with Fanatec for sim racing gear, and their old 650S GT3 wheel remains one of our favorites here at Gamereactor. Now, however, they've turned the page, and McLaren's Formula 1 team announced yesterday a collaboration with Logitech that has resulted in a new pretzel for Logitech's new RS50 wheel base, a papaya-colored Astro A50 headset, and an orange Playseat with an F1 seat inside.

Logitech:

"Logitech G is dedicated to empowering sim racers with technology that bridges the gap between virtual and real-world racing. With TRUEFORCE enhancing realism and performance, and our partnership with McLaren Racing bringing shared expertise, we deliver unparalleled immersion, precision, and excitement - helping racers improve lap times and experience the thrill of racing at home."

McLaren:

"Working closely with Logitech G, we've been able to blur the lines between virtual and real-world racing throughout our partnership, turning our fans into true racers since 2017."