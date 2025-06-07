Logic puzzler Is This Seat Taken? launches in August

During the ongoing Wholesome Games Direct show, developer Poti Poti Studios just presented a new look at the logic puzzler Is This Seat Taken? This game is a rather unusual puzzler, as it's all about finding the perfect place for very particular people, catering to their quirks and pet peeves.

As part of the announcement and appearance, it has just been revealed that Is This Seat Taken? will actually be launching quite soon, making its grand appearance in August. No specific date has been provided as of yet, but expect more information in the imminent future.