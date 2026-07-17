Logan is hunting for a picture of Jean Gray in the new Marvel's Wolverine trailer

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Ahead of us cutting through mercenaries like they were made of jelly and recovering from constant mortal wounds in Marvel's Wolverine, developer Insomniac Games has given us another look at the title via a new cinematic trailer. In the Ain't No Hero trailer, Logan is constantly looking after and tracking down a picture of himself and often unrequited love interest Jean Gray.

As Logan lets the picture get away from him, he gets angrier and angrier, eventually unleashing his rage properly against Lady Deathstrike, who's revealed for the first time properly in the trailer as one of the main antagonists for the game.

We also get a new look at Sabretooth, who's probably going to be a bit of a help/hindrance to Logan depending on the situation, but in the trailer at least he's sorting out some mercenaries that had their guns trained on Wolverine.

Marvel's Wolverine is set to release on the 15th of September. The game will likely be one of the last Sony exclusives to release on a disc, as Sony continues on its path to end physical PS5 games.