Logan director could be directing the Swamp Thing movie

James Mangold has shown some interest in the project.

James Mangold, director of Logan and the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is currently in early talks to also direct DC's upcoming Swamp Thing project.

Swamp Thing will reportedly be a horror movie, and James Mangold is said to be a massive fan of the character. Swamp Thing debuted in the 1970s, and has become one of the most popular DC characters outside of the Justice League members.

As well as Swamp Thing, James Gunn has also announced a Supergirl movie, a new Superman origin story, and a Booster Gold TV show.

