Loekni has just dropped a demo for its peaceful adventure game known as Zitifono

There have been quite a number of shadow drops at this year's Wholesome Snack Showcase, with games launching in full, coming to new platforms, and even demos arriving, and building on the latter point, we now have a final news development to report on.

Studio Leokni has revealed that as part of the show, a demo for their upcoming peaceful adventure game known as Zitifono has made its arrival. This title is all about taking to the open waves and exploring an azure ocean, swimming in stunning coves, finding treasure, and otherwise engaging with the delightful inhabitants of the land. With a mystery to solve at the game's core, if you're looking for a more chilled adventure, Zitifono is one to watch.

With the demo now available, we are still waiting for the firm launch date for the game, but the good news is that when the title does arrive in full, we know for a fact that it will debut on PC via Steam.