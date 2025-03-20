Locomoto to launch on PC in April

As part of the ongoing Future Games Show, developer Green Tile Digital just revealed the exact date that fans can expect to dive into their upcoming train adventure game, Locomoto. The title will be coming to PC on April 8, and with that announcement in mind, a release date trailer has been published too.

As for what Locomoto will offer players, the game revolves around becoming a train conductor and travelling around a lush world, collecting resources, crafting furniture to decorate your vehicle, and helping passengers and townsfolk along the way with any requests they may have.

Speaking about the imminent arrival of Locomoto, Green Tile's CEO Ben Clarke added: "We're very excited to be releasing Locomoto on PC this April. I'm so proud of everything our team has accomplished so far. It's been quite demanding at times but we've also had a lot of fun along the way; really looking forward to sharing that joy with players as we finally arrive at launch in only a few short weeks! We're incredibly grateful to our community who've already given us so much valuable feedback since we released our demo and we can't wait to invite even more players to join us on our journey."

There are currently no announced plans for a console version of the game, but with such a lovely adventure promised, you can see a few more snippets of the PC title below.