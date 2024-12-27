Loco Motive's creative director speaks about Paper Mario comparisons and what makes a great modern point-and-click

HQ

Loco Motive is an indie point-and-click adventure that has been a stand-out hit for the genre this year. Brilliantly funny and bringing some modern features to the genre, Loco Motive does a lot to keep point-and-click feeling fresh, and we spoke with the creative director Adam Riches at the BIG Conference in Bilbao about how they approached Loco Motive to keep it modern.

"On controller it has full controller support and you kind of play in a different way than you would traditionally. So, if you would have like direct control of the character on a gamepad or on Nintendo Switch if you want to play on that it feels natural. It doesn't feel like you're emulating a mouse cursor," Riches explained.

Also, with the mystery set on a train, of course there are comparisons with Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which Riches appreciates.

"I've had a few people point that out specifically to me, Paper Mario," Riches said. "I think there's just something like interesting about it and when we were marketing the game there is something enticing about it being on a vehicle because you have a lot of movement. The background's moving and it feels very kinetic and there's energy there and I think adventure games traditionally can feel a bit static and they can feel a bit slow."

Check out the full interview below for more details on Loco Motive, which is out now for Nintendo Switch and PC.