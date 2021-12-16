Loco Motive announced during recent Indie World broadcast

The latest Indie World showcase was a pretty packed one and gave us a look at a whole range of different projects coming to the Nintendo Switch now and in the future. One of the announcements is coming from Robust Games, and is a point-and-click adventure with a pixelated art style known as Loco Motive.

Looking to be published by Chucklefish, this title is a mash-up of a murder-mystery storyline that uses gameplay and an art style that is reminiscent of LucasArt titles. As for what players will be expected to do in-game, Loco Motive asks you to explore the stories of three unique passengers on a train who must work to prove their innocence as they are being regarded as suspects for a murder they did not commit.

Set to arrive on Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2022, this game was originally created by a small team of developers for a two-week indie game jam, and is available right now on Itch.io. However, it is being remade from the ground up to make for a proper PC and console launch next year.

Take a look at Loco Motive's announcement trailer below.