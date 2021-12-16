Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Loco Motive

Loco Motive announced during recent Indie World broadcast

It'll be coming to PC and Switch in 2022.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The latest Indie World showcase was a pretty packed one and gave us a look at a whole range of different projects coming to the Nintendo Switch now and in the future. One of the announcements is coming from Robust Games, and is a point-and-click adventure with a pixelated art style known as Loco Motive.

Looking to be published by Chucklefish, this title is a mash-up of a murder-mystery storyline that uses gameplay and an art style that is reminiscent of LucasArt titles. As for what players will be expected to do in-game, Loco Motive asks you to explore the stories of three unique passengers on a train who must work to prove their innocence as they are being regarded as suspects for a murder they did not commit.

Set to arrive on Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2022, this game was originally created by a small team of developers for a two-week indie game jam, and is available right now on Itch.io. However, it is being remade from the ground up to make for a proper PC and console launch next year.

Take a look at Loco Motive's announcement trailer below.

HQ
Loco Motive

Related texts



Loading next content