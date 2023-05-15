Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Lockwood & Co.

Lockwood & Co. cancelled by Netflix

The series will not be coming back for a second season.

The Netflix curse strikes again. After debuting its first season earlier this year, Lockwood & Co. has been cancelled by the streaming service, as production company Complete Fiction confirms in a lengthy statement.

We're told in the post that the show "will not be returning for a second season" and that while the series is being cancelled, "we are all very proud of it".

The statement adds: "To the fans - to Lock Nation - you really have been the greatest. We cannot thank you enough for how much you have embraced, celebrated and loved the show. You are the kindest, most creative group of people online and it has been so gratifying to see how your passion for these characters and this world has brought you all together. This might be the end of the line for the TV show, but the books live on, as do the friendships made. We encourage you to embrace both."

While these types of cancellation do often leave the door open for other production titans to pick up, renew, and continue what was started, this statement does imply that this live-action take of Lockwood & Co. is done entirely.

